DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Lottery begins for 18,000 flats in Delhi; here's how to watch all the results online

The allotment of 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Housing Scheme 2019 began today at Vikas Sadan, with the computerised drawing of lots (lottery) determining the fortune for the applicants.

According to reports, the authorities had received nearly 50,000 applications for the scheme. Since the number of flats stands at 18,000, that roughly puts three contenders for every flat, on an average.

The event occurs at the DDA office at Nagarik Suvidha Kendra in Vikas Sadan, whereby a number of independent judges, observes, and visitors are present as witnesses to the lottery, reports quoted a senior DDA official as having confirmed.

Those who cannot go attend the event can watch the live stream of the event at the DDA's official website and also on their official YouTube channel.

The contenders who win in the lottery will be asked to pay the purchasing price of their allotted flats, while the ones who did not win anything will also not lose anything since their application fee will be returned. The application fee, according to reports, was Rs 25000 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Rs 1 lakh for the Low-Income Group (LIG) and Rs 2 lakh for both the Medium-Income (MIG) and High-Income Groups (HIG).

The breakdown of the number of flats for the different income group sections are given below:

EWS category - 7,496 flats

LIG category - 8,383 flats

MIG category - 1,555 flats

HIG category - 488 flats

However, the applications received seemed to be lesser in number than expected. A possible reason for such is being said to the location of the flats, which is the Narela residential area in outer Delhi.

Recently, the DDA has approved a proposal to sell the flats in Narela at a reduced rate, at "40% less than the construction cost". These new prices will reflect for the contenders who are allotted these flats in the event. The remaining ones will be advertised once again for sale later, reports said.

The deadline for application to the DDA Housing Scheme 2019, extended by a month from the original date, was June 10. It was launched on March 25.