DDA announces new flats for these categories, booking to be open from...; check prices, how to book, other details

After benefiting the lower-income groups to a large extent with Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana Phase-1, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new housing scheme for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG). DDA has now announced Phase 2 of the Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 for these people. However, the DDA will open start taking bookings of flats under the new scheme from 12.00 noon on November 7, 2025.

How to book flats under Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025?

To book a flat, a customer will need to visit DDA's official website or use this link: https://eservices.dda.org.in.

What are the prices for these flats?

The prices of these flats are in the EWS and LIG categories, which range from Rs 11.8 lakh to Rs 32.7 lakh.

Where are the govt flats located?

According to information by DDA, these flats are available in Narela, Rohini, Ramgarh Colony and Shivaji Marg in Delhi. The flats for the EWS category will be available in Narela and Shivaji Park (near Moti Nagar), while the flats for the LIG category will be available in Rohini Sectors 34 and 35, along with Ramgarh Colony (near Jahangirpuri).

Narela has a total of 1,120 flats, with a minimum of 34.8 sq meters to 35.1 square meters in size. The prices of these flats have a range between Rs 13.7 lakh and Rs 13.8 lakh. However, as these are meant for people with low finances, there is a 15 per cent discount on these flats, after which, the price will then be between Rs 11.8 lakh and Rs 11.9 lakh.

Rohini sectors 34 and 35 have more flats, that is a total of 308 LIG flats, which have a size range from 33.3 to 33.9 square meters. The prices of these flats are a little more than the EWS category flats as they range between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 14.2 lakh, and they come without a discount. Ramgarh Colony has 73 LIG flats, which have a size range from 31.9 to 35.3 square meters. These flats have a price range between Rs 15.3 lakh and Rs 16.9 lakh, most expensive among the three categories. However, they also come with a 15 per cent discount, after which their prices drop to around Rs 13.1 to Rs 14.5 lakh. Shivaji Marg has a total of 36 EWS flats, ranging in size from 33.1 to 45.1 square meters. These flats have a price range between Rs 25.2 lakh and Rs 32.7 lakh, and they also have no discount.

Under DDA's Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 Phase 2, the government has fixed a booking amount for an LIG flat to be Rs 1 lakh, while for an EWS flat, one needs to pay Rs 50,000. The government will sell the flats on the "first-come, first-served" basis.