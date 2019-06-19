DD India to be available to viewers in Bangladesh, South Korea; KBS World, BTV now on Free Dish

Prasar Bharti inks agreement with Bangladesh, South Korea.

In a big boost to India's effort of cultural exchange with countries, the government has signed an agreement with Bangladesh and South Korea to show DD India, the state-owned English language news channel, on the state platforms of the respective countries.

Under the agreement, India has decided to show BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, on the Doordarshan Free Dish which will be available for the viewers of Doordarshan for free.

"Today India has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh so that DD India will be shown on Bangladesh TV set up. In return, Bangladesh official channel will also be available in India," I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"We have entered into an agreement with South Korea also, where South Korea will show DD India & we will also allow South Korean KBS channel, it will be available in India. This mutual cooperation with neighboring countries is very important," he added.

This arrangement is as a result of an MoU signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV) on May 7, 2019.

"The channel – BTV World would be of special interest to the viewers of Eastern India," a government statement said.

The government of India and Bangladesh will also co-produce a film on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. The film will be directed by noted filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

"The decision marks an important watershed in the strengthening of ties between the two countries and follows with an earlier decision taken by the two Governments to co-produce a film on Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which will be directed by the eminent film Director/Producer Shyam Benegal," the statement said.

The government has also approved the proposal of Prasar Bharati for making available the KBS World, an English 24x7 state channel of South Korea on the DD Free Dish for the Indian viewers. People of Korea would be able to view DD India in their country.