DCW issues notice to Instagram, Delhi Police as schoolboys' group chats create storm

The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police after massive outrage over a social media group of schoolboys where teenage boys shared photos of underage girls, and even discussed plans to "gang rape".

Screenshots of the chats in the group - 'Bois Locker Room' - shared on social media showed that boys objectified underage girls, shared their photos without consent and casually discussed gang rape.

The Instagram group came to light after a girl from south Delhi was able to gain access to the group's chats and shared the screenshot on Twitter.

She wrote, "A group of south Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where they objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it."

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group who were seen sharing pictures of girls and passing lewd comments on them.

As the outrage gained traction, the Delhi Commission for Women swung into action.

"I saw screenshots of 'Boys Locker Room' group on Instagram. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said.

"We are issuing a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. All the boys in this group should be arrested," she added.

In its notice to Instagram, the DCW has asked the social media platform to provide various information about the administrators and participants of this group including username/handle name, email ID, IP address, location etc.

The women's panel also asked the Facebook-owned platform to state whether the matter has been taken up by the social media company and action taken thereof.

"If yes, please provide complete details of the same. If not, please provide reasons for the same," the notice read.

A notice was also sent to the Delhi Police asking it to submit a detailed action taken report in the matter and also a copy of the FIR. Both respondents have to submit their response by May 8.

Reacting to the controversy, Delhi Police said they are "analysing the social media posts" and are looking deeply into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Anish Roy said, "We have come to know about this through social media monitoring. We haven't received any complaints in this regard so far. However, we are analysing the social media posts and are looking deeply into the matter."