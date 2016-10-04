Headlines

India

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in BK Bansal suicide case

DCW has issued notice to Delhi Police probing if a abetment of suicide case has been registed in connection with BK Bansal's suicide

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 04, 2016, 12:03 AM IST

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking whether an FIR of abetment of suicide has been registered against those named by tainted top government official BK Bansal and his son in their suicide notes.

"The commission wants to know whether an FIR for abetment of suicide and other relevant provisions of law has been filed against those named in the suicide note. If not, please provide reasons for the same and the steps being undertaken by Delhi Police to ensure filing of the same," said the notice issued to Joint Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha. Two months after his wife Satyabala and Neha committed suicide, Bansal, former Director General Corporate Affairs, and his son Yogesh had also allegedly hanged themselves on September 27.

In their purported suicide note, Bansal had alleged that a CBI DIG, two women officers and a "fat" havaldar of the agency had tortured his wife and daughter to the extent that they ended their lives soon after his arrest on corruption charges in July. DCW had last week issued a notice to CBI director Anil Kumar Sinha asking about the steps being taken to conduct an "unbiased" inquiry in the matter.

"CBI has replied to the notice stating that an internal enquiry has been set up under a Joint Director-rank officer. No other information has been provided. "The commission finds the reply inadequate and unsatisfactory and has asked for a point-wise reply within 48 hours," a DCW official said.

