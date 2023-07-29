DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

In her letter on Saturday, a copy of which she shared on Twitter, the DCW chief also urged the BJP chief to extend financial assistance to Valte from the "party's funds."

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday said she has been to see Manipur's BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte who is undergoing medical treatment here and has even asked party chief J P Nadda to visit the lawmaker.

In her letter on Saturday, a copy of which she shared on Twitter, the DCW chief also urged the BJP chief to extend financial assistance to Valte from the "party's funds."

Manipur government spokesperson and Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Rajan had on Thursday dismissed media reports that claimed that the state government had not taken medical care of Valte after he was injured in an attack in the initial days of the ongoing ethnic strife that broke out in May.

"We took care (of him) and regularly got updates on his health condition, even after he was discharged from the hospital. The government condemned the incident. BJP state president Sarda Devi and minister Th Basanta Singh also met him in a hospital in Delhi," he said.

Maliwal also shared video clips from her visit, in which she can be seen interacting with a bedridden Valte, who was attacked in the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

"As you may be aware, Shri Vungzagin Valte, a sitting MLA from Manipur, from your party, was subjected to a brutal attack during the recent ethnic violence in the state," Maliwal wrote in the letter.

She requested Nadda to visit Valte "at the earliest."

"Additionally, considering the substantial financial burden the MLA's family is facing, I earnestly appeal to you to extend financial assistance from the party's funds for his ongoing medical treatment," she wrote.

Manipur has been racked with ethnic violence since May 3 with the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills, locked in a bloody battle over an issue of identity.

More than 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.