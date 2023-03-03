DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Uber India, Delhi Police over molestation of woman in Uber auto

The molestation of a female journalist in an Uber vehicle in Delhi has been reported to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), according to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. In a tweet sent on Thursday, Swati Maliwal stated that notice had been sent to Uber India and the Delhi Police regarding the regrettable occurrence involving the groping of a female reporter in an Uber auto.

Also, details about the actions Uber took to ensure the safety of women are being sought after.

The victim claimed that she booked the ride from NFC to go to her friend's residence in Malviya Nagar. She was alone in the cab, listening to music, and eventually she realised the auto driver gazing at her from the left side mirror. As the woman felt uncomfortable, she shifted to the right. The driver continued to stare at her from the right-side mirror

The woman said, "Following that, I shifted to the far left corner to hide from him, but he turned around and began to look at me. Interestingly, he did not resist when I threatened him and stated I would complain. I then accessed the Uber app and selected a number."

The woman tried calling the number again but was unable to connect because of the unstable network. Even after several attempts, the woman was unable to reach the company. The woman added that once she wrote about the event on Twitter, the Delhi Woman's Commission emerged into action.

After the woman tweeted about the whole incident, Delhi Woman's Commission approached. She filed a written and verbal complaint with the Commission and later a police complaint.

The woman noted, "I have to appear before the magistrate tomorrow, according to the Delhi Police, who have stated that they would file a FIR." Insisting on women's safety in the capital, the woman narrated the entire incident. She stated that since the episode happened in broad daylight, she had a chance to confront.

The woman further questioned about the cab service app functioning, "What if the incident took place at night? The Uber app wasn't functional. They should have phoned me back, and there needs to be a proper mechanism. I complained about the situation to the company, and they got in touch with me."

(With inputs from ANI)