DCW chief Swati Maliwal gets rape threat for demanding Sajid Khan's removal from Bigg Boss, says 'it is obvious...'

Maliwal shared screenshots of the threat messages sent from two Instagram accounts with ID names Rahul and Hrithik Sheldekar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Swati Maliwal (File)

Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women chief, has received messages threatening her of rape on Instagram for demanding the removal of #MeToo movement accused Sajid Khan from the ongoing Bigg Boss show. Maliwal shared screenshots of the threat messages sent from two Instagram accounts with ID names Rahul and Hrithik Sheldekar. She has lodged a complaint with the Delhi police.

"Since I have written a letter to the I&B minister seeking the removal of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss, I have been getting rape threats on Instagram. It is obvious they want to stop our work. Lodging a complaint with the Delhi police, please register an FIR and investigate. Arrest those responsible," she tweeted, sharing the screenshots of the accounts. 

