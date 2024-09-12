Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Dry fruits to loose motion, American woman's viral video on 'Indian English' will leave you in splits! WATCH

DCGI suspends ENTOD's PresVu eye drops licence after misleading marketing claims, company to challenge order in court

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress releases 5th list with 5 candidates; check names here

AstroSage's Bold Leap: AI astrologers poised to redefine tradition

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Dry fruits to loose motion, American woman's viral video on 'Indian English' will leave you in splits! WATCH

From Dry fruits to loose motion, American woman's viral video on 'Indian English' will leave you in splits! WATCH

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

AstroSage's Bold Leap: AI astrologers poised to redefine tradition

AstroSage's Bold Leap: AI astrologers poised to redefine tradition

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

8 stunning images of Milky Way shared by NASA 

8 stunning images of Milky Way shared by NASA 

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Dharmendra bought story of this film from Salim Khan at huge price, then made huge mistake on sister's advice, movie..

Dharmendra bought story of this film from Salim Khan at huge price, then made huge mistake on sister's advice, movie..

Video of Amrita Arora leaving parents' home a day before her father's death goes viral, fans say 'this is heartbreaking'

Video of Amrita Arora leaving parents' home a day before her father's death goes viral, fans say 'this is heartbreaking'

HomeIndia

India

DCGI suspends ENTOD's PresVu eye drops licence after misleading marketing claims, company to challenge order in court

The drug regulator said the company made claims for the drug product for which it had not obtained approval from the Central Licensing Authority, thereby violating provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 09:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

DCGI suspends ENTOD's PresVu eye drops licence after misleading marketing claims, company to challenge order in court
Representative Image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taking serious note of Mumbai-based Entod Pharmaceuticals' claims that it can help reduce dependency on reading glasses for those suffering from presbyopia, the DCGI has suspended the permission granted to it to manufacture and sell its new eye drops.

Entod Pharmaceuticals CEO Nikkhil K Masurkar, however, said the company will challenge the suspension in a court of law.

According to the National Eye Institute, presbyopia is a refractive error that makes it hard for middle-aged and older adults to see things up close.

The drug regulator said the company made claims for the drug product for which it had not obtained approval from the Central Licensing Authority, thereby violating provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019.

In an order issued on September 10, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said the Directorate had issued permission on August 20 for the manufacture and marketing of Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

Then on September 4, the drug regulator had asked for an explanation from the company for the claims it made in the press following which the drug maker also submitted its response.

In response to the claim "first eye drop in India designed to reduce the need for reading glasses", the order stated that the company said there are currently no other eye drops approved for the treatment of presbyopia in India.

"In this regard, you are informed that the Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 1.25 percent w/v has not been approved for any such claim that it is designed to reduce the need for reading glasses," the order said.

In response to the claim "this eye drop offers a non-invasive option that can enhance near vision without the need for reading glasses", the company submitted that in the clinical trial conducted, subjects did not wear glasses to participate.

"In this regard, you are informed that the Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 1.25 pc w/v is approved for the treatment of Presbyopia in adults and is not approved for such claim that these eye drops can enhance near vision without the need for reading glasses," the order said.

In response to the claim "PresVu can provide an advanced alternative that augments near vision within 15 minutes", the firm in its response stated that one doctor has evaluated the drug product as compared to reading glasses.

"In this regard, you are informed that the Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 1.25 pc w/v is approved for the treatment of Presbyopia in adults and is not approved for such claim that PresVu can provide an advanced alternative that augments near vision within 15 minutes," the order read.

The drug regulator stated that the company has failed to respond to the queries and tried to justify the claims for the product for which no approval was granted.

"...whereas it is clear that you have not obtained any prior approval from the Central Licensing Authority to make such claims for the said drug product as mentioned above. Thus, you have violated the condition No. (vi) of the permission dated 20.08 2024 issued to you for the manufacture and marketing of Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 1.25% w/v under the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

The order further said considering the various media reports, there is a likelihood of the general public being misled by the claims made by the company for which no approval was granted.

"In view of above and considering the public interest, the permission issued to manufacture and market of Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 1.25% w/v vide is hereby suspended till further orders under the provisions of Rule 84 of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940," the order stated.

In a statement, ENTOD CEO Masurkar said the company will challenge the suspension in a court of law.

"We at ENTOD Pharmaceuticals hereby declare that we have not made any unethical or false presentation of facts to the media or public when it comes to Presvu Eye Drops," he said.

He said ENTOD has received a suspension order with no reference to any specific violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for this action.

"We strongly desist this action against a proud Indian pharma company in the MSME sector company like Entod Pharmaceuticals which is purely research and innovation-driven and attempts to bring new therapeutic options to the Indian market," he said.

"As a result, we have decided to challenge this suspension in the court of law to get justice. Our fight will not only allow innovative medicines to be available in India but also encourage other pharmaceutical entrepreneurs and companies in the MSME sector to continue the research drive in India without facing similar obstacles," Masurkar further said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's new look in short hair takes the internet by storm, fans call him 'style guru'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's new look in short hair takes the internet by storm, fans call him 'style guru'

'Taken without...': Vinesh Phogat's shocking revelation on her pic with PT Usha at Paris Olympics

'Taken without...': Vinesh Phogat's shocking revelation on her pic with PT Usha at Paris Olympics

Gautam Adani big move, plans to invest Rs 14700 crore in airport of this country, it was suspended by…

Gautam Adani big move, plans to invest Rs 14700 crore in airport of this country, it was suspended by…

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement