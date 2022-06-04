DCGI clears Corbevax as Covid booster shot for those aged 18 and above

Photo: Biologicale.com

India's drugs regulator DCGI has cleared Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for a booster dose for those 18 and above.

DCGI had given emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Corbevax for children between 5 and 12 years in April. Until then, the vaccine was administered to those in the 12-14 age group.

Biological E also reduced the price of Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose, inclusive of goods and services tax, for private vaccination centres in May.

In March when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years started in India, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for the government's vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, India has reported a marginal dip in the COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as the country logged 3,962 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country logging 4,041 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, India`s active COVID caseload stands at 22,416, constituting 0.05 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 0.77 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.89 per cent, the health ministry informed today.

With 2,697 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,25,454. India`s Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73 per cent.

