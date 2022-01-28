DCGI approves for Bharat Biotech to conduct intranasal booster dose trials

The DGCI has approved Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech's Phase-III clinical trials for the intranasal booster dose BBV154 (Nasal covid vaccine) on individuals who have received both doses of Covaxin.

The intranasal vaccine can be easily used as a booster and will also be easy to administer. As of now, the trials will be conducted at nine locations in the country.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech has stated that the nasal vaccine BBV154, stimulates immune responses through the nose and is extremely effective in blocking the infection and transmission of COVID-19.

Bharat Biotech has appealed to the DGCI for approval of its nasal vaccine phase-III trial last month.

This decision comes after the DGCI also approved the market sale of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield. However, these vaccines shall not be available at chemist shops. People will only be able to buy them from hospitals and clinics.