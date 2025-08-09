Days after Uttarkashi tragedy, cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, no casualties reported so far

Days after tragic cloudburst that triggered flashfloods in Uttarkashi, a cloudburst has been reported in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Days after tragic cloudburst that triggered flashfloods in Uttarkashi, a cloudburst has been reported in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far. A cloudburst occurred in Sharod Nallah under Jari Sub Tehsil in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district at around 5.35 pm on Friday, as per ANI.

According to the officials, Barogi Nala water levels has risen due to rainfall.