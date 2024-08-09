Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, fresh trouble for ex-IAS trainee as FIR filed against...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maruti Suzuki set to enter EV space, to launch it’s first electric car by…

AAP leader Manish Sisodia released from Tihar jail after bail in Delhi excise policy case

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, fresh trouble for ex-IAS trainee officer as FIR filed against her...

PM Narendra Modi calls Neeraj Chopra after Olympics silver, hails his grit and mother's sportsman spirit

Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Maruti Suzuki set to enter EV space, to launch it’s first electric car by…

Maruti Suzuki set to enter EV space, to launch it’s first electric car by…

Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

8 animals that grieve like humans

8 animals that grieve like humans

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

7 foods to fight vitamin B deficiency naturally

7 Indian cities where non-vegetarian foods are banned

7 Indian cities where non-vegetarian foods are banned

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

Neil Bhatt says he will never watch Bigg Boss, refuses to comment on Armaan, Kritika Malik for this reason | Exclusive

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

HomeIndia

India

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, fresh trouble for ex-IAS trainee as FIR filed against...

Dilip Khedkar, father of former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, faces an FIR for allegedly threatening Pune officials.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, fresh trouble for ex-IAS trainee as FIR filed against...
Puja Khedkar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An FIR has been lodged in Maharashtra against Dilip Khedkar, the father of former IAS officer trainee Puja Khedkar, for allegedly engaging in an altercation with officials at the Pune Collector's office in June. The incident, which involved demands for a "separate cabin for his daughter," led to charges of threatening and obstructing public servants in the execution of their duties.

DCP Smarthna Patil of Pune Police confirmed the case, stating, “A case has been registered under IPC sections 186, 504, and 506 at Bundgarden Police station last night.” The complaint, filed by tehsildar Dipak Akade, details how Dilip Khedkar, a retired government official, allegedly used threatening language to pressure officials into allocating a cabin for his daughter, Puja Khedkar, during her posting as an assistant collector.

This is not the first time Dilip Khedkar has faced legal issues. He was previously implicated in a criminal intimidation case filed by the Paud police in Pune. This case involved his wife, Manorama, who was accused of brandishing a gun during a land dispute in the Mulshi area. While Dilip Khedkar obtained anticipatory bail in that case, Manorama was arrested by the Pune rural police and has since been released on bail.

Adding to the family's legal troubles, the Delhi High Court is set to hear Puja Khedkar's plea on August 12, challenging a district court's denial of her anticipatory bail. The FIR against Puja alleges that she falsified her identity to gain additional attempts at the civil services examination, leading to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelling her selection and permanently barring her from all future exams and selections.

Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch officer, is also accused of misusing her power and privileges during her training at the Pune district collectorate, requesting perks and facilities she was not entitled to. She is currently untraceable following the FIR registered against her in Delhi.

Compounding the allegations, in 2022, Puja Khedkar obtained a 7 percent locomotor disability certificate from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital. However, the physiotherapy department reported no disability. This certificate allegedly allowed her to attempt the civil service exam more times than permitted, in violation of regulations.

The case underscores the complexities and pressures associated with the civil services in India, where allegations of corruption and misuse of power can significantly impact careers and reputations. The outcome of the legal proceedings against the Khedkar family remains to be seen, but the allegations have already cast a shadow over their professional and personal lives.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

'Goodbye wrestling': Day after Olympics disqualification Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

'Goodbye wrestling': Day after Olympics disqualification Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India: Know prices, features, other details

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India: Know prices, features, other details

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

5 popular bikes banned in India

5 popular bikes banned in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement