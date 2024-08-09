Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, fresh trouble for ex-IAS trainee as FIR filed against...

Dilip Khedkar, father of former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, faces an FIR for allegedly threatening Pune officials.

An FIR has been lodged in Maharashtra against Dilip Khedkar, the father of former IAS officer trainee Puja Khedkar, for allegedly engaging in an altercation with officials at the Pune Collector's office in June. The incident, which involved demands for a "separate cabin for his daughter," led to charges of threatening and obstructing public servants in the execution of their duties.

DCP Smarthna Patil of Pune Police confirmed the case, stating, “A case has been registered under IPC sections 186, 504, and 506 at Bundgarden Police station last night.” The complaint, filed by tehsildar Dipak Akade, details how Dilip Khedkar, a retired government official, allegedly used threatening language to pressure officials into allocating a cabin for his daughter, Puja Khedkar, during her posting as an assistant collector.

This is not the first time Dilip Khedkar has faced legal issues. He was previously implicated in a criminal intimidation case filed by the Paud police in Pune. This case involved his wife, Manorama, who was accused of brandishing a gun during a land dispute in the Mulshi area. While Dilip Khedkar obtained anticipatory bail in that case, Manorama was arrested by the Pune rural police and has since been released on bail.

Adding to the family's legal troubles, the Delhi High Court is set to hear Puja Khedkar's plea on August 12, challenging a district court's denial of her anticipatory bail. The FIR against Puja alleges that she falsified her identity to gain additional attempts at the civil services examination, leading to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelling her selection and permanently barring her from all future exams and selections.

Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch officer, is also accused of misusing her power and privileges during her training at the Pune district collectorate, requesting perks and facilities she was not entitled to. She is currently untraceable following the FIR registered against her in Delhi.

Compounding the allegations, in 2022, Puja Khedkar obtained a 7 percent locomotor disability certificate from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital. However, the physiotherapy department reported no disability. This certificate allegedly allowed her to attempt the civil service exam more times than permitted, in violation of regulations.

The case underscores the complexities and pressures associated with the civil services in India, where allegations of corruption and misuse of power can significantly impact careers and reputations. The outcome of the legal proceedings against the Khedkar family remains to be seen, but the allegations have already cast a shadow over their professional and personal lives.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

