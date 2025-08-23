Days after Trump's tariff announcement, India makes BIG move as it suspends all...

Days after the United States announced a 50 percent levy on Indian goods, the Department of Posts on Saturday, i.e., August 23, announced a temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States from August 25.

Days after the United States announced a 50 percent levy on Indian goods, the Department of Posts on Saturday, i.e., August 23, announced a temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States from August 25. However, the authorities cited changes in US customs rules that will come into effect later this month.

The suspension of postal services comes on the heels of Trump's announcement of a 25 percent tariff on India, plus an additional 25 percent levy on its crude oil business with Russia. In an official statement, the Department of Posts said that with effect from August 29, "all international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework.” However, gift items worth up to USD 100 will continue to remain exempt, it said.

Transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network or other “qualified parties” approved by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are required to collect and remit duties, as per the new order, Hindustan Times reports.

ALSO READ | EAM S Jaishankar tears into Donald Trump's foreign policy, says, 'Never had a president who...'

Trump's tariff announcement

United States President Donald Trump recently announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent. This comes after repeated threats from the US president to raise tariffs on India as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

With inputs from ANI