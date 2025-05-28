Lalu Yadav visited the hospital to see his grandson. Photos of him lovingly holding the baby have gone viral.

The family of Lalu Prasda Yadav in Bihar is celebrating the birth of a new member. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, and his wife Rajshree have welcomed their second child — a baby boy. The grandparents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, announced the baby’s name as Iraj Lalu Yadav on social media on Wednesday. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Lalu Yadav wrote, “So our granddaughter Katyayani’s little brother is named Iraj by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi and Rajshree have given him the full name ‘Iraj Lalu Yadav’. Katyayani was born on a Navratri day, and Iraj was born on Tuesday — the day of Hanuman Ji. So, we decided to name him Iraj.”

Lalu also thanked everyone for their wishes and said both mother and baby are doing well.

So our grand daughter Katyayani’s little brother is named “Iraj” by me and Rabri Devi.



Tejashwi & Raj Shree have given him full name as “Iraj Lalu Yadav”.



Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on… pic.twitter.com/BqXMgTRBrW — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 28, 2025

The name Iraj has several meanings in Sanskrit, including happiness, flower, and also refers to Lord Hanuman or Lord Kamadeva.

The baby was born in a private hospital in Kolkata, where Rajshree had been admitted for a few days. Tejashwi’s sister, Rohini Acharya, congratulated the family online, calling Iraj “Bal Gopal Junior Tejashwi”. She expressed her happiness and prayed for joy in their family.

Lalu Yadav visited the hospital to see his grandson. Photos of him lovingly holding the baby have gone viral, showing his emotional side and happiness at the arrival of his newest grandchild.

Tejashwi Yadav married Rajshree in 2021. The couple had their first child, daughter Katyayani, in March 2023.

The celebration comes at a time when the Yadav family has been in the news for another reason. Just days earlier, Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the RJD for six years. He said it was due to Tej Pratap’s “irresponsible behaviour” and also announced that he was cutting family ties with him.

This came after Tej Pratap claimed on Facebook that he was in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav, a post he later said was the result of his account being hacked.