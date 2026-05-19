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Days after Vijay's oath, CPM threatens to withdraw support over backing from AIADMK faction

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), a coalition partner of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has threatened to withdraw support if the rival AIADMK gains entry into the government. This comes after a faction of the AIADMK backed Vijay's government in an assembly floor test held last week.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 19, 2026, 09:57 PM IST

Days after Vijay's oath, CPM threatens to withdraw support over backing from AIADMK faction
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (Photo credit: ANI)
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Just days after taking oath, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government seems to be on shaky ground. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), a coalition partner of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has threatened to withdraw support if the rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) gets entry into the government. This comes after a faction of the AIADMK backed Vijay's government in an assembly floor test held last week.

In response to a question from the media on Tuesday (May 19), the CPI(M) said that making any faction of the AIADMK part of the Tamil Nadu government would be against the mandate of the state's people, who have rejected the party in the recently-held assembly election. "We are supporting the TVK as Tamil Nadu is not ready for another poll and we don't want the BJP make a rear entry through Governor's rule," the communist party said in a statement.

Vijay's two-year-old TVK party secured a massive mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, winning 107 of the 234 assembly seats. But it fell 11 seats short of the majority mark of 118. After days of drama and suspense, the TVK amassed the support of the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the CPI(M), the VCK, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Days after Vijay's oath on May 10, he received the backing of two dozen AIADMK "rebel" MLAs, which has led to a crisis in the Dravidian party and cracks in the ruling coalition.

Vijay, a highly popular Tamil film star, had launched the TVK in 2024, challenging the decades-old dominance of the southern state's two Dravidian parties -- the DMK and the AIADMK. After stitching up a coalition over the week following the poll result, Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister on May 10. But rival political leaders have cast doubts on the TVK coalition's ability to survive a full term. Reportedly, DMK chief MK Stalin and other leaders of the party have predicted that Vijay-led government could fall within months, and asked cadre to prepare for early elections.

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