Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event

Days after the slap incident, chaos erupted at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's public event in the Gandhinagar area on Friday. Notably, it was the first public event attended by Gupta after she was attacked on Wednesday, August 20.

Days after the slap incident, chaos erupted at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's public event in the Gandhinagar area on Friday. Notably, it was the first public event attended by Gupta after she was attacked on Wednesday, August 20.

At the event, a man is said to have yelled slogans against the CM. Following an argument with shopkeepers, the accused created a ruckus, according to NDTV. Security guards removed him from the venue.