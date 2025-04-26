INDIA
The Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes--the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. It will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday assured a smooth Amarnath Yatra, which is set to commence on July 3 this year, despite the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite the attack, Mr Goyal expressed confidence that tourism in Kashmir will resume soon, emphasising that no one can derail Kashmir from its developmental path, highlighting the region's progress and potential. "People of India are capable and confident enough that soon tourism will resume there, Amarnath Yatra will be conducted successfully, and no one can derail Kashmir from the developmental path that it has taken," said Mr Goyal.
Registrations for this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra began in Jammu and Kashmir on April 15. They took place at 533 branches of Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, J&K Bank, and Yes Bank across the country. The Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes--the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. It will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Mr Goyal reiterated that the government has already announced the cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals, and they must leave India. "We have already announced it (visa cancellation for Pakistani nationals) and they all must go...," he said. Mr Goyal strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, emphasising that India will not tolerate terrorism. Mr Goyal stated that India has no interest in having trade relations with Pakistan, labelling it a "terrorist nation."
"India has no interest in having a trade relation with a terrorist nation like Pakistan... There will be no place in India where we will let terrorism rise...," added the Union Minister. Referring to Pakistan's persistent challenge, Mr Goyal made it clear that India has already taken steps to sever ties. "The loss caused to Pakistan is of no interest to India. What is the use of trading with a terrorist country like Pakistan?" he said. He further assured that India's decisions, particularly regarding the visa cancellations, would be communicated soon, underscoring that these steps are part of a broader strategy to tackle terrorism. "As long as 140 crore Indians consider patriotism and nationalism their highest duty, such incidents will continue to trouble the nation," he added.
Meanwhile on Friday, while extending condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Central government will identify, trace and punish the terrorists along with their backers. Recalling the remarks of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Goyal said, "I remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism is a menace to civilised society. This is the moment when the entire country comes together and expresses the anger and collective commitment of the nation to give a fitting response to those responsible for this."
Reminding people of the resolve taken by Prime Minister Narendra over the terror attacks, Mr Goyal said, "We will identify, trace and punish the terrorists and their backers. This is the resolve of every Indian... We faced the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and came back stronger. We gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attacks."
Union Minister also expressed condolences to all the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. "There is outrage across the country from Kargil to Kaniyakumari against the attack on India's very fabric. We are all united in grief, pray for the departed and wish for quick recovery of those injured. We pray that strength is bestowed upon those families who are deeply impacted by this heinous and criminal act of terrorists," Mr Goyal said.
The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. Following the attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar on Friday and assessed the situation in the valley.
On Thursday, the central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack. After attending the all-party meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has fully supported the government in taking any action." In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.
India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.
