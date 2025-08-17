'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious injury replacement rule' for...

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far

J-K's Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits Kathua; 4 dead and 6 injured

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, know which roads are closed, alternate routes, more

Pragya Kapoor supports Mrunal Thakur amid backlash over old ‘manly’ remark on Bipasha Basu: 'one of rarest...'

Delhi Airport to Noida in just 20 mins: PM Modi to inaugurate UER-II, Dwarka Expressway today

Shah Rukh Khan throws tantrums on set? Superstar breaks his silence, says 'nobody allows...'

European leaders set to join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on his visit to US? German Minister issues BIG statement, says, 'agreed...,discussed...'

Meet woman, who lost her father at young age, mother worked as labourer, cracked UPSC exam twice, became youngest IPS officer at 21, later left it due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious injury replacement rule' for...

Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence..

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to...,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeIndia

INDIA

J-K's Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits Kathua; 4 dead and 6 injured

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, disrupting the village's access and resulting in minor property and land damage.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 09:24 AM IST

J-K's Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits Kathua; 4 dead and 6 injured

TRENDING NOW

    Days after a similar incident in Kishtwar left over 60 dead earlier this week, a cloudburst struck a rural village in the Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least four people and injuring six more. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, disrupting the village's access and resulting in minor property and land damage.

    According to officials, a number of homes in the Ghati neighborhood were submerged under rubble and floodwaters. Additionally, the Jammu–Pathankot National Highway was reported damaged. Rescue teams are at the spot.

    They stated that additional information is awaited and that a combined police and SDRF team has been hurried to the village.

    They claimed that although there were no significant reports of damage, landslides also struck Dilwan-Hutli in the area of Lakhanpur police station and Bagard and Changda villages, which are within the authority of Kathua police station.

    According to officials, the Ujh River is now flowing close to the danger mark as a result of the heavy rains that have caused a substantial rise in the level of most water bodies.

    According to the officials, the district administration is keeping a careful eye on the situation and has asked citizens to avoid water bodies for their safety.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
      Read More
      Advertisement
      POPULAR STORIES
      Delhi: 6 killed, several injured as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses
      Delhi: 6 dead as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses
      New NCERT modules blame Congress for partition horrors, say leaders ‘underestimated Jinnah’; party spokesperson says 'Idea was first propagated by...'
      New NCERT modules blame Congress for partition horrors, say leaders...
      'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
      Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
      Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’
      Yasmin Karachiwala reveals Deepika & Alia’s post-delivery fitness routine
      Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA
      Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Mal
      MORE
      Advertisement
      MOST VIEWED
      From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
      From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
      On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
      5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
      Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
      6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
      Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
      Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
      Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
      Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
      MORE
      MOST WATCHED
      MORE
      Advertisement
      DNA ORIGNALS
      DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
      DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
      MORE