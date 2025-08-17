J-K's Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits Kathua; 4 dead and 6 injured

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, disrupting the village's access and resulting in minor property and land damage.

Days after a similar incident in Kishtwar left over 60 dead earlier this week, a cloudburst struck a rural village in the Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least four people and injuring six more. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, disrupting the village's access and resulting in minor property and land damage.

According to officials, a number of homes in the Ghati neighborhood were submerged under rubble and floodwaters. Additionally, the Jammu–Pathankot National Highway was reported damaged. Rescue teams are at the spot.

They stated that additional information is awaited and that a combined police and SDRF team has been hurried to the village.

They claimed that although there were no significant reports of damage, landslides also struck Dilwan-Hutli in the area of Lakhanpur police station and Bagard and Changda villages, which are within the authority of Kathua police station.

According to officials, the Ujh River is now flowing close to the danger mark as a result of the heavy rains that have caused a substantial rise in the level of most water bodies.

According to the officials, the district administration is keeping a careful eye on the situation and has asked citizens to avoid water bodies for their safety.