Days after joining TMC, ex-BJP leader Babul Supriyo makes BIG claim about West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Former BJP member and union minister Babul Supriyo recently made headlines for his decision of leaving the party and joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for continuing his political career. Now, he has shown his support and faith in Mamata Banerjee through his latest statement.

Babul Supriyo insinuated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be the face of India in the future. He said that Banerjee is one of the frontrunners for the post of Prime Minister in the nation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per media reports, Supriyo said, “I want that the captain of our party Mamata Banerjee becomes the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post.”

The daily newspaper Jaago Bangla, which is the organ of the Trinamool Congress, recently stated that Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi has failed to prove himself as the opposition to current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The daily further stated that CM Mamata Banerjee is the suitable choice to replace PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Former BJP member Babul Supriyo backed this statement and also said that there is “resentment” among other former party members.

While talking about joining TMC, he said, “I have not created any history by changing the party. A horde of leaders joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from other parties before the West Bengal Assembly polls. There are resentments among the old leaders. BJP should ask them about their resentments.”

As per media reports, he also issued comments on the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that it was “not desirable.” Supriyo further demanded compensation for all those who were affected by the post-poll violence.

Babul Supriyo was the former Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in the Union cabinet, but switched from BJP to TMC after the cabinet reshuffle. In August, he had said that he will keep functioning as an MP but will withdraw himself from politics.

After joining the TMC a few days back, Supriyo, as per media reports, has said, “I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday.”