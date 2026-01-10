FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH

US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’

School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s NEW tactics for anti-India activities: Exploiting Gaza war for terror financing, recruiting…

Gold, silver prices today, January 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani over letter to Umar Khalid: 'Better to focus on...'

WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk's fiery fifty powers RCB to 3-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in nail-biting thriller

DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at...

DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?

DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?

The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' fantasy horror-comedy is harmless fun; baddie Sanjay Dutt and ambitious storyline impress, but...

The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' horror-comedy is harmless fun, but...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeIndia

INDIA

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Following the Indore water contamination incident, the Noida Authority formed a special technical committee to inspect drinking water quality and detect leakages. The move aims to prevent similar incidents, alongside reviews of road infrastructure, sanitation, and key civic projects.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 09:19 AM IST

Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the wake of the recent water contamination incident in Indore, the Noida Authority has moved to strengthen safeguards around the city’s drinking water supply. On Friday, officials announced the formation of a special technical committee tasked with inspecting water infrastructure, identifying vulnerabilities, and ensuring water quality standards are met across Noida.

The decision comes five days after the Indore episode raised nationwide concerns over urban water safety and the need for proactive monitoring.

High-Level Review Meeting Focuses on Public Welfare

Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Friday, emphasising that matters related to public welfare and essential infrastructure must be addressed on a priority basis. He made it clear that any lapse affecting residents’ health or safety would invite strict action.

According to officials, the CEO instructed departments to intensify oversight and improve accountability, particularly in sectors directly impacting daily life, such as water supply, roads, sanitation, and urban amenities.

Water Department Committee to Test Quality and Detect Leakages

A high-level technical committee within the water department has been constituted to carry out inspections across the city. The panel will conduct systematic checks to locate possible pipeline leakages, collect water samples, and assess overall quality to prevent contamination risks.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings at the earliest, enabling swift corrective steps wherever deficiencies are detected. Officials said the aim is to prevent any incident similar to Indore by identifying issues before they escalate.

In addition, the CEO instructed the water department to complete the 80-cusec Ganga water supply project by the end of January, a move expected to enhance water availability and reduce dependence on older supply systems.

Separate Panel to Address Road and Sanitation Concerns

Beyond water safety, Lokesh M also announced the formation of a two-member committee to examine road infrastructure issues across Noida. The panel, comprising Additional CEO Vandana Tripathi and Officer on Special Duty Mahendra Prasad, has been asked to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

The CEO further directed officials to fast-track the development and rejuvenation of ponds in the city, underscoring their importance for groundwater recharge and urban ecology. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and quality of work in the health and sanitation department, warning staff against substandard performance.

Push for Accountability and Timely Action

Officials said the series of measures reflects the authority’s intent to strengthen civic systems and ensure better service delivery. With multiple committees now in place, the Noida Authority aims to address infrastructure gaps proactively and restore public confidence in essential services.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…
Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at...
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to…
US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’
US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown
School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement