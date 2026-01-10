Days after Indore water tragedy, Noida authority takes BIG action: Set to form special technical committee to…

Following the Indore water contamination incident, the Noida Authority formed a special technical committee to inspect drinking water quality and detect leakages. The move aims to prevent similar incidents, alongside reviews of road infrastructure, sanitation, and key civic projects.

In the wake of the recent water contamination incident in Indore, the Noida Authority has moved to strengthen safeguards around the city’s drinking water supply. On Friday, officials announced the formation of a special technical committee tasked with inspecting water infrastructure, identifying vulnerabilities, and ensuring water quality standards are met across Noida.

The decision comes five days after the Indore episode raised nationwide concerns over urban water safety and the need for proactive monitoring.

High-Level Review Meeting Focuses on Public Welfare

Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Friday, emphasising that matters related to public welfare and essential infrastructure must be addressed on a priority basis. He made it clear that any lapse affecting residents’ health or safety would invite strict action.

According to officials, the CEO instructed departments to intensify oversight and improve accountability, particularly in sectors directly impacting daily life, such as water supply, roads, sanitation, and urban amenities.

Water Department Committee to Test Quality and Detect Leakages

A high-level technical committee within the water department has been constituted to carry out inspections across the city. The panel will conduct systematic checks to locate possible pipeline leakages, collect water samples, and assess overall quality to prevent contamination risks.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings at the earliest, enabling swift corrective steps wherever deficiencies are detected. Officials said the aim is to prevent any incident similar to Indore by identifying issues before they escalate.

In addition, the CEO instructed the water department to complete the 80-cusec Ganga water supply project by the end of January, a move expected to enhance water availability and reduce dependence on older supply systems.

Separate Panel to Address Road and Sanitation Concerns

Beyond water safety, Lokesh M also announced the formation of a two-member committee to examine road infrastructure issues across Noida. The panel, comprising Additional CEO Vandana Tripathi and Officer on Special Duty Mahendra Prasad, has been asked to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

The CEO further directed officials to fast-track the development and rejuvenation of ponds in the city, underscoring their importance for groundwater recharge and urban ecology. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and quality of work in the health and sanitation department, warning staff against substandard performance.

Push for Accountability and Timely Action

Officials said the series of measures reflects the authority’s intent to strengthen civic systems and ensure better service delivery. With multiple committees now in place, the Noida Authority aims to address infrastructure gaps proactively and restore public confidence in essential services.