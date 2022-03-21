Days after Holi celebrations, India continues to record decline in Covid cases

India has been observing a downward trend in Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks. Most state governments have lifted all curbs like night curfews, lockdowns, limited gatherings, inter-state movements. However, with Holi around the corner, experts were wary that massive gatherings may lead to another surge in cases.

This year people celebrated Holi on three days - March 17, 18 and 19. However, two days after the Holi celebrations, Covid-19 cases in India continue to decline. India recorded 1,549 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The active cases in the country stand at 25,106, days after the festival of colours was celebrated across the country. Many state governments like Maharashtra and Delhi had set guidelines for Holi celebrations in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

India on Sunday recorded 1,761 fresh Covid-19 infections, the lowest in around 688 days, that took its tally to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Sunday stated.

The active cases comprised 0.06 per cent of the total infections.

Last year, during Holi, the Centre had advised states and Union Territories to impose restrictions under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, as the cases were climbing high. However, this year the Union Health Ministry's notification said to review and amend or end additional Covid-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country was showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022.