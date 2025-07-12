Days after gunfire on Kapil Sharma's cafe, Khalistani terrorist threatens comedian, says, 'Canada is not your...'

The threat comes days after Kapil Sharma's newly-inaugurated restaurant in Canada, Kap's Cafe, came under gunfire by unknown men. Later, Harjit Singh Laddi and Toofan Singh - both linked to proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) - claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pro-Khalistan separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, saying "Canada is not your playground", threatening him to "take back his blood money back to Hindustan", NDTV reported.

In a video message, Pannun, who was designated an "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019, accused the actor-comedian of promoting the ideology of Hindutva on the pretext of carrying out business and Canada. He added that the country will not allow "such ideas to take shape on its soil".

"Canada is not your playground. Take your blood money back to Hindustan. Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business," Pannun said in the threat message directed at Sharma.

The threat comes days after Kapil Sharma's newly-inaugurated restaurant in Canada, Kap's Cafe, came under gunfire by unknown men. Later, Harjit Singh Laddi and Toofan Singh - both linked to proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) - claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Pannun also asked the comedian if Kap's Cafe was "just a comedy venue or part of a larger strategy to export Hindutva". "One business at a time?" he asked.

Four shots fired at Kap's Cafe

On Wednesday night, i.e., July 9, four rounds were fired at Kap's Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia. However, no one was injured in the attack. In an Instagram post on Friday, i.e., July 11, the cafe released a formal statement, expressing their firm stance against the attack. They said they were "still processing the attack".

Kapil Sharma is yet to release a statement on the incident.

According to the Home Ministry, the SFJ is a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities which are prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of the country. The SFJ continues to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere and intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the MHA said earlier.