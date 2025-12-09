Days after Goa nightclub fire, another property owned by Luthra brothers demolished, here's why

The demolition work started on Tuesday evening following an order from Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, reports said. Pictures and videos circulating on social media platforms appeared to confirm the government action.

Authorities in Goa on Tuesday began demolishing Romeo Lane, a shack on the popular Vagator beach, owned by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra -- brothers behind the nightclub where more than two dozen people died in a fire last week. The demolition work started on Tuesday evening following an order from Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, reports said. Pictures and videos circulating on social media platforms appeared to confirm the government action.

The North Goa district administration has partly demolished the shack owned by the Luthra brothers, news agency ANI reported. The property was razed for allegedly encroaching on the beach, deputy director of Goa Tourism Dhiraj Wagale told the agency. "The total area to be demolished is 198 square meters," Wagale said. The razing action comes amid a intensive search for the two brothers, who reportedly fled to Thailand just hours after the fire at their nightclub in Goa's Arpora village.