Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan

Police in Delhi have busted a major international arms racket that was supplying weapons made in Turkey and China. The arms were reportedly bought by gangs linked to notorious gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha, and Gogi Himanshu Bhai. As per reports, the racket was linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and supplied high-end weapons to gangsters in the national capital region (NCR) and neighbouring states. The consignments used to enter India through drones via Punjab and were subsequently supplied to buyers.

Police have arrested four people from Delhi's Rohini area in connection with the racket. The accused are said to be residents of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. A large cache of weapons, including high-end pistols, were also recovered from them. "Delhi Police Crime Branch team has busted an arms gang being operated by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Total four people have been arrested and 10 sophisticated pistols have been recovered. Five pistols are made in Turkey and three made in China," top official Surender Kumar told reporters.

Delhi and its surrounding cities have been on high alert, with police cracking down on illegal arms sale, since the November 10 blast near the iconic Red Fort. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the monument, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens others. The attack had occurred just hours after police recovered a huge amount of explosives-making material as well as a large cache of arms and ammunition from Faridabad near Delhi.