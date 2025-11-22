FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan

Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root creates embarrassing history, overtakes Dilip Vengsarkar to register THIS unwanted record

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps

After IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC marksheet goes viral, he scored highest marks in...

Jagdeep Dhankhar's FIRST public remarks since resignation, says, 'Narrative ke chakkar mein...'

Amid Delhi pollution, offices to work with 50% staff? Here's what revised GRAP says about work-from-home

WTC 2025-27 points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in Ashes opener

Dining With The Kapoors: Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda part of show? Here’s the truth

Who was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi singer killed in road accident at 37, collaborated with Miss Pooja, was arrested in 2018 for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage

Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan

MAJOR arms racket busted: China-made weapons supplied from Pak

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scien

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage

Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics

Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..

HomeIndia

INDIA

Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan

Delhi and its surrounding cities have been on high alert, with police cracking down on illegal arms sale, since the November 10 blast near the iconic Red Fort. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the monument, killing at least 15 people.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan
Police have arrested four people from Delhi's Rohini in connection with the racket.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Police in Delhi have busted a major international arms racket that was supplying weapons made in Turkey and China. The arms were reportedly bought by gangs linked to notorious gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha, and Gogi Himanshu Bhai. As per reports, the racket was linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and supplied high-end weapons to gangsters in the national capital region (NCR) and neighbouring states. The consignments used to enter India through drones via Punjab and were subsequently supplied to buyers.

Police have arrested four people from Delhi's Rohini area in connection with the racket. The accused are said to be residents of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. A large cache of weapons, including high-end pistols, were also recovered from them. "Delhi Police Crime Branch team has busted an arms gang being operated by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Total four people have been arrested and 10 sophisticated pistols have been recovered. Five pistols are made in Turkey and three made in China," top official Surender Kumar told reporters.

Delhi and its surrounding cities have been on high alert, with police cracking down on illegal arms sale, since the November 10 blast near the iconic Red Fort. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the monument, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens others. The attack had occurred just hours after police recovered a huge amount of explosives-making material as well as a large cache of arms and ammunition from Faridabad near Delhi.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan
MAJOR arms racket busted: China-made weapons supplied from Pak
Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root creates embarrassing history, overtakes Dilip Vengsarkar to register THIS unwanted record
Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root creates embarrassing history, overtakes Dilip Vengsarkar
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing
World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scien
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on
After IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC marksheet goes viral, he scored highest marks in...
After IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC marksheet goes viral, he scor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE