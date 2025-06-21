Air India has been asked to respond within seven days as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against them under the applicable provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the violations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India for violating flight time rules. The DGCA Show Notice to Air India reads, "During a spot check, it has been observed that the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India operated two flights from Bangalore to London (A|133) on 16 May 2025 and 17 May 2025, both of which exceeded the stipulated flight time limit of 10 hours, in violation of Para 6.1.3 of Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 7 Series J Part III, Issue Ill dated 24 April 2019.

Air India has been asked to respond within seven days as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against them under the applicable provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the violations.

In its notice, the DGCA stated that the manager did not ensure adherence to specific provisions under the Civil Aviation Requirements, and warned that enforcement action could follow if no response is received.

"Whereas, it is further noted that the Accountable Manager of Mis Air India Ltd. has failed to ensure adherence to the provisions and compliance requirements as stipulated under Para 1 and Para 2.4 of Annexure III of Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) of Section 3, Series C Part Il. Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause within 07 days of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you under the applicable provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the aforementioned violations," the letter reads.

"Failure to submit your reply within the stipulated period shall result in the matter being decided ex parte based on the evidence available on record," the letter further reads.

Additionally, the DGCA also issued a notice against three Air India officials on the rostering team, ordering the Airline to remove them for alleged repeated violations

"Remove the officials from all crew scheduling and rostering roles. Initiate internal disciplinary proceedings and report outcomes to DGCA within 10 days. Reassign the officials to non-operational roles; no involvement in safety/compliance positions until further notice. Strict enforcement action for future violations post-audit/inspection could include: penalties, License suspension, and withdrawal of operator permissions," the regulator said in its notice.

Air India responded to the DGCA's order and said that it has implemented the same.

As per the statement of Air India, "We acknowledge the regulator's directive and have implemented the order. In the interim, the company's Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices."

Earlier on June 20, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson reassured the public and employees that the airline's fleet -- particularly its Boeing 787 aircraft -- remains safe to operate following comprehensive checks, and that the carrier is exercising maximum caution in the wake of the AI171 tragedy.

The Air India CEO assured the public and employees of continued support and transparency in the aftermath of the AI171 incident, stating that the airline -- and the wider Tata Group -- will stand by the families of victims and affected staff long after the immediate crisis subsides.

