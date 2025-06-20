An Air India flight enroute from Pune to Delhi, was cancelled. Air India has released a statement on it, ensuring full refunds to the affected passengers, and making alternative arrangements to avoid any inconvenience.

An Air India flight enroute from Pune to Delhi, was cancelled, after it suffered a bird hit. The bird hit occurred when it was in its scheduled flight from Delhi to Pune. The plane landed safely in Pune. No injuries, or any techincal issue was reported. However, plane's return journey to Delhi was cancelled, as it was under inspection. Air India has released a statement on it, ensuring full refunds to the affected passengers, and making alternative arrangements to avoid any inconvenience. The aircraft has been grounded and extensive checks are ongoing by the engineering team.

Air India's statement

Air India released the statement and said, “Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on 20 June 2025 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely at Pune. The aircraft has been grounded to carry out extensive checks. They added, "Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Afthermath of Air India plane crash

The Air India has been taking these incidents very seriously after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that claimed 271 lives. At least seven flights were cancelld due to regular maintenance and operational reasons. As per reports, affected flights include services between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Not only domestic, but many international flights were cancelled on Wednesday. Moreover, Air India has reduced its international services on wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent for the next few weeks, as per reports.