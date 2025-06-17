As per details, Air India flight had arrived from New Delhi to Ahmedabad and was scheduled to take off to London.

Days after the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India flight AI 159, scheduled to depart for London from Ahmedabad, was cancelled on Tuesday due to a technical problem. As per details, Air India flight had arrived from New Delhi to Ahmedabad and was scheduled to take off to London. This was the second Ahmedabad to London Air India flight to have encountered a technical glitch, after another one crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, killing 241 of 242 onboard.

