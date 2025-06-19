Flight SG 2696 was scheduled to depart from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 6.10 AM.

Days after the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, the Tirupati-bound Spicejet flight on Thursday returned to its source airport of Hyderabad due to a problem with the aircraft's rear baggage door. At 6.10 AM, flight SG 2696 was supposed to take off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The delayed flight was scheduled to land in Tirupati at 7.40 AM, having taken off at 6.19 AM.