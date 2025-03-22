After the brutal killing of a Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Bihar's Munger, yet another chilling incident has surfaced in the state, putting law and order in docks.

A man allegedly shot his girlfriend in Patna, days after agreeing on marriage, as per a report by Zee News.

The incident took place at a chemist shop, 'Maa Medical Hall', near AIIMS, Patna, where the victim had gone to meet her boyfriend. The accused, Nakul Sharma, is the owner of the shop located in front of AIIMS Gate No 3.

As per the report, when Aparna went to meet her boyfriend Nakul at his shop, he shot her in the leg, leaving her injured. Locals admitted the woman to AIIMS, where she is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, accused Sharma is on the run and is being searched by the police.

Nakul-Aparna had been in a relationship

Accused Nakul Sharma (a resident of Phulwari Vrindavan Colony) and Aparna (a resident of Patna's Phuliya Toli) had been in a relationship for a while. After agreeing on marriage, Nakul reportedly blocked Aparna's number.

Angered, Aparna went to Nakul's shop with her mother, Saraswati Devi, where she was shot by him. As per Saraswati Devi, Nakul is the friend of her son, who often visited their house. During this, he cultivated a friendship with Aparna, which later turned into a romantic relationship, says the report.

Reportedly, he often talked to her about their marriage. However, he suddenly blocked her number without having a word with his girlfriend.

The matter is being investigated by the police. More details are awaited.