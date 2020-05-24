Headlines

Day before resumption of domestic flights, UP govt issues guidelines for those arriving in state

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued a set of guidelines to be followed by the passengers who are travelling to the state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2020, 06:46 PM IST

As the domestic flights resume from Monday with certain restrictions, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued a set of guidelines to be followed by the passengers who are travelling to the state.

The Yogi Adityanath led government has mandated that those who are coming into the state for a stay will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home.  Those who will be in the state for less than a week or will travel from UP further do not need the quarantine. However, they cannot enter the areas marked as hotspots.

The travellers also need to register themselves on the state government's website reg.upcovid.in. Only after registration, they will receive a message following which, they can exit the airport.

The passengers will also have to follow the rules that have been mandated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

AAI's new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) say the passengers will have to reach the airport at least two hours before the departure and only those passengers will be allowed to enter the terminal who have their flight scheduled in the next four hours. All passengers will have to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks while entering the airport.

Passengers have been advised to bring their boarding passes along with them. 

It has also been made mandatory for the air travellers to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app in their cellphones, which will help authorities determine if the concerned passengers are coming from a COVID-19 hotspot or not. If they do not have the app on their phones, passengers will have to sign an undertaking declaring that they are free from COVID-19 infection. 

Air travel staff will also assist passengers in downloading the app on the spot if it's not present on their phones.

