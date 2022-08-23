Search icon
Day before floor test, Bihar Speaker refuses to resign, says 'no-confidence motion based on false charges'

Vijay Kumar Sinha said that he will not resign from the post as the no-confidence motion moved against him by 55 MLAs was based on "false charges".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha - File Photo

A day ahead of Bihar Assembly's special session wherein the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbadhan government will prove its majority, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday said that he will not resign from the post as the no-confidence motion moved against him by 55 MLAs of the ruling alliance was based on “false charges”. 

“In the no-confidence motion, which seems to have cared little for rules (?sansadiya niyam'), I have been accused of partisanship (‘pakshapat’) and a dictatorial attitude (‘tanashahi’). Both allegations are blatantly false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self respect” he told reporters.

The Speaker, however, did not comment further when asked what was going to be his party's stance on Wednesday, with the numbers in the House clearly stacked against the BJP.

“I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office. My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with rules,” Sinha added.

