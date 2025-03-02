Himani Narwal’s neck was wrapped with a dupatta which the police suspect may have been used to strangle her. Police have sent her body to the PGIMS Rohtak for a post-mortem examination.

The body of a 22-year-old worker of the Congress party was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand in Rohtak district of Haryana on Saturday.

The suitcase was spotted near the Sampla bus stand by passers-by, who then informed the police

The harrowing incident occurred just one day ahead of elections to 33 municipal bodies across the state.

Body sent for post-mortem

Himani Narwal’s neck was wrapped with a dupatta which the police suspect may have been used to strangle her.

Police have sent her body to the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been filed under Sections 103(1) and 238(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are contacting her family members. Further investigations are on,” Sampla Police Station in-charge Bijendra Singh said.

Congress calls for probe

In a statement posted on X, the Congress party expressed condolences over Narwal’s death and called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

“The news of the brutal murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak, Haryana, is deeply saddening and painful,” the party said in the post.

“There should be an impartial investigation into this cruel and shameful incident that happened with Himani, and the culprits should receive the strictest punishment.”

Narwal an active party member

On social media, Narwal had posted pictures with several prominent Congress leaders, including Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda and his son, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda have expressed condolences.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra shared with the media that Narwal was an active party worker and had also participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Haryana leg.