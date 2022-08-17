Day after Shivamogga violence, Veer Savarkar’s poster torn in Karnataka’s Tumakuru city

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (File photo)

Just one day after violence erupted in Karnataka’s Shivamogga area over the posters of freedom fighters, a banner with the photo of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was torn by a group of people in Tumakuru city by a group.

The vandalism of the Savarkar poster came just a day after clashes erupted in Shivamogga when a group of people allegedly replaced a poster of Veer Savarkar with a poster of Tipu Sultan in the city on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.

The Savarkar banner which was torn down in Tumakuru city of Karnataka was installed as a part of the Independence Day celebrations in the state and was placed in front of the Empress College in the city, according to media reports.

Communal tensions in Karnataka remained heightened as clashes erupted in several parts of the state over the Independence Day banner featuring images of Savarkar, which sparked a controversy in Shivamogga and other areas.

On Tuesday, a man suspected to be involved in the stabbing of a garment shop employee here suffered injuries on Tuesday when police opened fire on him after he allegedly attacked them, while a right-wing activist was assaulted in the city.

Monday's skirmish between the two groups saw the ruling BJP and the Congress spar over the matter, even as the local MLA from the saffron party issued a warning against "Muslim Goondas".

In the midst of the communal clashes that erupted in Karnataka, the police said that Prem Singh (20) was stabbed after two groups clashed over putting up banners of Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters the stab victim hails from Rajasthan and was an employee of a garment shop where the two groups clashed over putting up the pictures of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. Singh was not involved in the clashes.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested in relation to the clashes, and Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

(With PTI inputs)

