Day after resigning as J&K L-G, GC Murmu appointed as next CAG

Former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu was on Thursday appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), a day after he resigned as first LG of the newly carved out Union Territory.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a government order said.

Incumbent CAG Rajiv Mehrishi is set to retire on August 8. Murmu is likely to assume charge the next day.

Murmu resigned as Jammu and Kashmir LG on Wednesday and reached the national capital on Thursday.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha has been appointed the next LG of Jammu and Kashmir.