Day after release from jail, Sanjay Raut's unexpected praise for Devendra Fadnavis and a hint a meeting Modi-Shah

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut - File Photo

A day after his release after spending over 100 days in jail, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday came up with unexpected praise from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said that the new Maharashtra government has taken some good decisions and that he will not oppose them for the sake of opposing.

“There is a new government in Maharashtra, which has taken some good decisions too. We do not oppose for the sake of opposing. Devendra Fadnavis has taken some good decisions. I read the newspaper whenever possible (in jail). Decisions such as housing for the poor deserve praise,” Raut told reporters outside his home in the suburban area of Bhandup in Mumbai.

“I will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today. I will be meeting deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2-4 days related to the work of people. I will also go to Delhi and meet PM Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah,” he added.