Day after mosque tragedy, India looks for its citizens

At least two of those dead in the New Zealand mosque shootout are from Gujarat, while three others from the state are among the injured or missing. In all, nine persons, including two persons of Indian origin, were among those killed, wounded or missing in Friday's tragedy.

India's High Commission in New Zealand said on Saturday that it has been pursuing with local authorities about the whereabouts of the nine persons. Two of them are receiving treatment, the Indian mission said. "We have been pursuing with NZ auth whereabouts of 9 Indians, incl 2 PIOs. 2 Indians receiving treatment. Following up with NZ Govt for others. Also r in regular touch with their families (sic)," the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said on Twitter.

According to official sources, Maheboob Khokhar, a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, was among the dead. Khokhar, 64, was visiting his son Imran with his wife Akhtar. Reports said Imran had dropped off his father at the Al Noor mosque just moments before the shooting began.

The second deceased from the state is identified as Junaid Kara, a native of Adada village of Navsari district in south Gujarat. Kara was settled in New Zealand for over a decade, and was running a general store.

The three missing Gujaratis include a father-son duo from Vadodara. According to officials, Rameez Vora, 28, and his father Arif Vora, 59, are in the list of missing persons put out by New Zealand Red Cross. Family members said Arif had gone to visit Rameez in New Zealand.

"Arif bhai and Rameez had gone to offer namaz at Al Noor mosque when the shootout took place. They did not return home from the mosque. We have no information about either of them. We don't know if they are injured or are undergoing treatment in a hospital," Arif Vora's brother Mohsin said in Vadodara.

Hafiz Musa Vali, 59, of Bharuch's Luvara village was among those injured. Reports said he sustained a bullet wound below the waist. Family members told reporters they are waiting for more information about him. Reports also said that Vali now holds a Fijian passport, and is the Imam of Lautoka mosque in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant was charged with murder in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday, and was remanded without a plea. He is due back in court on April 5, and police said he is likely to face further charges.

Charges Filed