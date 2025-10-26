FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Day after Kurnool tragedy, private bus overturns in Telangana; several people injured

According to a traffic police official, a total of 17 passengers were traveling in the bus. The seven injured people were shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Read on for more details.

ANI

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 01:15 AM IST

Day after Kurnool tragedy, private bus overturns in Telangana; several people injured
Several passengers were injured in the accident.
A private electric bus travelling from Miyapur to Guntur overturned on the Outer Ring Road under Abdullahpurmet police station limits in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, leaving seven passengers injured, Traffic Inspector Vanasthalipuram said. According to a traffic police official, 17 passengers were travelling in the bus. The seven injured people were shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Traffic Inspector Vanasthalipuram said, "Today, around 2:30 pm, we received information that a private travel bus overturned. We reached the spot and found that about 17 passengers were travelling, and 7 were injured. They were shifted to the hospital for further treatment. The incident occurred due to the driver's negligence during the turn, resulting in the bus overturning. The driver and others are safe, but some sustained injuries. We're investigating the matter."

In a separate incident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a Bengaluru-bound bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Chinnatekur near the Kurnool district on National Highway (NH) 44 in the early hours of Friday. Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for. She said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3:00 AM and 3:10 AM.

The Telangana government announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurnool bus fire accident, and Rs 2 lakh each to those injured. Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud announced that the ex-gratia will be given to the affected families on the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. "Upon the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs to those injured in the Kurnool bus accident," Goud said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

