Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'
Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump, US President issues big statement, 'investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with...'
Day after Bihar election results 2025, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh, two others for 'anti-party' activities
Explosives Evidence: Negligence kills nine at Nowgam
IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami join LSG, Nitish Rana moves to DC, see full list of traded players here
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...
INDIA
US President Donald Trump said that he will ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's ties to many other high-profile figures, in an extraordinary step that comes just days after Democrats released emails from the late Epstein that mention him.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's ties to many other high-profile figures, in an extraordinary step that comes just days after Democrats released emails from the late Epstein that mention him.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Democrats were using the 'Epstein Hoax' to deflect people's attention from the shutdown.
"Thank you, Mr. President," she wrote in a post on X that included a screenshot of Trump's request.
Bondi later on Friday confirmed she would launch the investigation on Trump's orders, assigning Jay Clayton, the top prosecutor in New York's southern district, to lead the federal probe, CNN reported.
For years, Trump has sought to downplay his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who for years moved in the same social circles as Trump in Palm Beach and Manhattan, as per CNN.
Trump has alternately called Epstein a "terrific guy" in 2002 and later insisted he was "not a fan," saying the two men had a falling out long before Epstein faced his most serious legal troubles.
But a new batch of emails from Epstein's estate, released this week by the House Oversight Committee, adds fresh detail to a relationship that has long been scrutinised.
Earlier this year, after Bondi ordered the FBI to review Epstein files for release, Justice and FBI officials conducted another assessment and determined there were no additional prosecutions that could be brought based on the evidence at hand, according to law enforcement officials, as per CNN.
The newly released messages do not highlight any new angle into Trump-Epstein relations, but bring to the fore new angles.
Epstein's claim that Trump "spent hours" with a trafficking and rape victim inside his home, who House Republicans on Wednesday identified as the late Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent victims. Giuffre died by suicide in April. She never implicated Trump in any wrongdoing in her book or public comments. Epstein was referring to Trump in the 2011 email with his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein's 2019 death.
Epstein's assertion that Trump "knew about the girls" - seemingly in reference to Trump's claim that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club for poaching young women who worked there.
Epstein's blunt private assessments of Trump during his first term as President.
"I told everyone from day one. evil beyond belief, mad," Epstein wrote of Trump in March 2018. "he feels alone. and is nuts!!!"