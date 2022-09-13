Search icon
Day after calling himself 'choron ka sardar', Bihar minister stands by his remark; BJP asks 'what does that make CM?'

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said that the remarks were proof that the government was running at the behest of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh - ANI

Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, who called himself ‘choron ka sardar’ (leader of thieves) on Sunday, said today that he stands by his comments and will not change it. 

“Patna | I stand by what I have said. I am not amending my statement. I have nothing to say beyond that. People have chosen me and will continue to fight for them,” Singh said today. 

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday, the Bihar minister had said that while the government had changed in the state, the style of functioning and corruption in the department remained the same. 

“There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their sardar. There are many other chieftains above me too. The government has changed, but the working style remained the same. Everything is the same as before,” he had said. 

BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said that the remarks were proof that the government was running at the behest of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. 

“He is not only calling himself "choron ka sardar" but also challenging the CM because he knows that this Govt is running at the behest of Lalu Yadav… He's so upset and is calling everyone a thief. If a minister is "choron ka sardar", what does that make the CM?” asked Modi. 

