Day after brother Tejashwi Yadav announced as INDIA bloc CM face for Bihar elections, expelled Tej Pratap Yadav makes BIG statement, 'choose death over...'

INDIA

Day after brother Tejashwi Yadav announced as INDIA bloc CM face for Bihar elections, expelled Tej Pratap Yadav makes BIG statement, 'choose death over...'

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled by father Lalu Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Friday has made a big announcement that he will 'choose death over returning to the RJD.'

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 11:41 PM IST

Day after brother Tejashwi Yadav announced as INDIA bloc CM face for Bihar elections, expelled Tej Pratap Yadav makes BIG statement, 'choose death over...'
Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled by father Lalu Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Friday has made a big announcement that he will 'choose death over returning to the RJD.'

"I would choose death over returning to that party. I am not hungry for power. Principles and self-respect are supreme for me,' Tej Pratap Yadav aid to PTI.

'The biggest thing for me is to work for the people. I sincerely do that and people love and trust me,' he added.

Expelled from Party

Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, "Teju Bhaiya" from RJD and Yadav family, after he allegedly announced the long-term relationship with a woman named Anuskha Yadav, posting photos on social media, that went viral. Later, he claimed that his account was hacked.

Tej was married to Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

Tej Pratap to contest from Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav formally announced the launch of his own political party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), making a solid entry into Bihar elections. He has filed his nomination from Mahua constituency.

Yadav made his electoral debut in 2015 from this constituency, and is seeking to regain power here. He said, 'I have been attached to this constituency since much before I entered politics.'

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is also contesting on all 243 seats in this high-stake battle.

