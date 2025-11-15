FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Day after Bihar election results 2025, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh, two others for 'anti-party' activities

Day after Bihar election results 2025, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh, two others for 'anti-party' activities

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Day after Bihar election results 2025, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh, two others for 'anti-party' activities
Due to alleged anti-party activities, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended senior leader and former Union Minister RK Singh from the party for six years on Saturday, November 15, following the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025. In a strongly-worded letter to the former Aarah MP, the Bihar BJP said that his activities were against the party.

RK Singh, a former MP from Arrah, had been vocal about his disagreements with the party's internal dynamics and had criticised several NDA leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) leader Anant Singh. He also questioned the Election Commission's handling of law and order issues during the elections.

The BJP's suspension notice stated that Singh's activities have caused harm to the party and fall under serious indiscipline. Along with Singh, two other leaders, MLC Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, have also been suspended for similar reasons.

"Shri Raj Kumar Singh Ji, Former MP, Arrah, Your activities fall under the category of anti-party and indisciplined behaviour. The party has taken this matter seriously, as it has caused harm to the organisation. Therefore, as per the instructions, you are being suspended from the party, and a show-cause notice is being issued asking why you should not be expelled from the party," read the letter.

This action marks the first major disciplinary step taken by the BJP after the Bihar election results, showcasing the party's commitment to maintaining internal discipline and coherence.

Earlier this month, Singh claimed that the state government was involved in a Rs 62,000-crore corruption scandal linked to a power project. He also posted related documents on his official X handle.

Singh had also urged the Election Commission to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct strictly, calling the situation a "failure" on the part of both the poll body and the local administration.

He condemned the movement of large convoys of armed vehicles during the election period, calling it a flagrant violation of democratic norms and demanding strict action against officials and influential candidates involved.

Speaking on the matter, RK Singh had said, "The Election Commission must ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. This is a failure of both the Election Commission and the district administration. It is deeply concerning and unacceptable during the election period."

He further added, "The presence of large convoys of armed vehicles blatantly violates the code and mocks the democratic process... Strict action should be taken against those responsible, including local officials and influential candidates, to curb such practices and uphold law and order..."

RK Singh, a two-time MP from Bihar's Arrah constituency and former Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Renewable Energy, lost his seat in the 2024 general elections.

(with inputs from ANI)

