The Bombay High Court has stopped further demolition work at a disputed property linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the case involved several disputed facts. (Image credit:Twitter)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed all parties to maintain status quo at a disputed property in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar, linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The court also stopped further demolition work at the site until November 25.

The order came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the court that demolition work had been carried out at the property earlier in the day. The civic body's lawyer assured the bench that its staff would be withdrawn from the site within 30 minutes.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the case involved several disputed facts. It scheduled the next hearing for November 25 at 3 pm and asked the petitioners to include the Maharashtra government as a party in the case.

The court also allowed both sides to submit their objections and directed them not to change the existing condition of the property until the next hearing.

What is the dispute over the Bhendi Bazar property?

The petition was filed by Shaikh Abdul Razak and another petitioner, challenging a demolition notice issued by the BMC's C Ward on November 16. The notice directed the occupants to vacate the premises.

The property belongs to the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust and includes a mosque. According to the petition, Haji Ismail Haji Habib dedicated the property in 1864 to provide accommodation for Haj pilgrims. It was meant to serve as a Musafirkhana, or rest house, along with a mosque.

The petitioners claim that the property is Waqf land and have argued that the BMC's demolition action goes against existing Supreme Court orders.

Dispute also linked to SBUT redevelopment project

The property dispute is also connected to the redevelopment work being carried out by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). The petitioners have alleged that the BMC issued the demolition notice without following the required legal process and ignored existing court orders.

During the hearing, the Bombay High Court was also informed about a Supreme Court order related to the property. However, the bench said that the two cases were separate and did not make any specific observation on the issue.

The matter will now be heard again on November 25.