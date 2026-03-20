Ex-Pakistani cricketer criticises Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB for lack of leadership, says 'They appear to be kneeling'
Dawood Ibrahim's 4 Maharashtra properties sold, 40 years after being seized by govt, who bought them?
Who was Saleh Mohammadi? Iran executes 19-year-old wrestler in public hanging amid US-Israel war
Who is Ashok Kharat? Nashik 'Godman' arrested for raping woman, police recover obscene videos
US-Israel-Iran War: Washington considers easing Tehran oil sanctions, may release stranded crude amid conflict
Gold, silver prices today, March 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
US-Israel-Iran war: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claims ‘Iran is being decimated, no longer capable of enriching uranium’
Iran attack hits Qatar LNG sector, 17% capacity lost for up to 5 years; $20 billion annual loss estimated: Report
Marriage vs relationships: How India and the US differ, new report reveals key findings
Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in India
INDIA
The government of India has finally succeeded in selling properties of India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. The four properties were left unsold for four decades after four failed attempts.
The government of India has finally succeeded in selling properties of India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. It has been successful in selling the fugitive’s four forgotten plots after nearly four decades of seizing and years of failed auction.
The Central government held the auction on March 5, 2026, in a significant move to dispose of assets linked with criminal activities. The auction involved four agricultural plots located in Mumbake village in Ratnagiri, the ancestral village of India’s biggest gangster. All these lands were registered in the name of Ibrahim’s mother, Amina Bi, and had been confiscated under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), under which authorities can seize properties involving illegal activities like smuggling and illicit wealth.
The government made several attempts to auction them failed. 2017, 2020, 2024, 2025, Each time, silence. No bidders. No takers, until now.