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Dawood Ibrahim's 4 Maharashtra properties sold, 40 years after being seized by govt, who bought them?

The government of India has finally succeeded in selling properties of India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. The four properties were left unsold for four decades after four failed attempts.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 09:32 AM IST

Dawood Ibrahim's 4 Maharashtra properties sold, 40 years after being seized by govt, who bought them?
Dawood Ibrahim
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The government of India has finally succeeded in selling properties of India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. It has been successful in selling the fugitive’s four forgotten plots after nearly four decades of seizing and years of failed auction.  

The big auction 

The Central government held the auction on March 5, 2026, in a significant move to dispose of assets linked with criminal activities. The auction involved four agricultural plots located in Mumbake village in Ratnagiri, the ancestral village of India’s biggest gangster. All these lands were registered in the name of Ibrahim’s mother, Amina Bi, and had been confiscated under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), under which authorities can seize properties involving illegal activities like smuggling and illicit wealth. 

The government made several attempts to auction them failed. 2017, 2020, 2024, 2025, Each time, silence. No bidders. No takers, until now.

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