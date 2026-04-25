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Dawood Ibrahim's aide Salim Dola detained in Istanbul in major drug network crackdown

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, a suspected aide of Dawood Ibrahim, Salim Dola, has been detained in Turkey. Will he be deported to India?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 12:18 AM IST

Dawood Ibrahim's aide Salim Dola detained in Istanbul in major drug network crackdown
Salim Dola, Dawood Ibrahim's aide, was arrested in Istanbul
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Salim Dola, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been arrested in the capital city of Turkey, Istanbul. He was reportedly heading Dawood's drug smuggling vertical in Istanbul but was nabbed by the Turkish authorities in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police. Indian security agencies have confirmed the news of Dola's arrest, who was the subject of a Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol on the basis of a request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over cases filed by the Mumbai Police.

 

Dola is believed to have been running a drug network across several countries and allegedly used secret labs and factories in India to make and supply synthetic drugs. According to sources, he controlled the entire operation from Dubai. He was reportedly active in Mumbai before shifting his base to Dubai. Last year, Mumbai Police arrested several of his close aides and also detained members of his family as part of a major crackdown.

 

As per a report by India Today, Dola's drug cartel was running a smuggling network worth over Rs 5,000 crore a year. However, the total earnings of the wider international network are still unknown.

 

 

Will Salim Dola be extradited to India?

 

Despite his arrest in Istanbul, bringing Dola back to India may not be an easy task, as many officials say the legal process in Turkey could be complicated. Indian agencies are reportedly looking for an alternative route, possibly through the UAE. Officials also believe that his deportation to India could reveal key information about his international drug routes and underworld links after investigation.

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