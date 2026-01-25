Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'
Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here
Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54; Odisha leaders call his demise 'irreparable loss'
Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I World Cup 2026
'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father Lalu Prasad Yadav
Border 2: Sunny Deol film set to lose Rs 60 crore after Gulf ban, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar suffered bigger setback
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Indian start-ups working across AI, space, semiconductors
Republic Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium, addresses public, says 'Constitution is soul of India'
Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand game in Guwahati?
INDIA
Tejashwi's elevation comes as no surprise, given his growing influence in the party's organisational and political decision-making.
In a move that cements his position as the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the party's national working president. The decision, taken at the RJD's national executive meeting in Patna, is seen as a significant step towards consolidating his authority within the party.
"Dawn of a New Era! Shri Tejashwi Yadav Ji has been appointed as the National Executive President of Rashtriya Janata Dal," the party posted on its official X handle.
Tejashwi's elevation comes as no surprise, given his growing influence in the party's organisational and political decision-making. Last year, he was granted powers to decide on ticket distribution and resolve disputes related to the party's symbol and flag, cementing his position as the de facto leader of the party.
However, the appointment has been overshadowed by signs of internal unease within the Yadav family. Ahead of the national executive meeting, Tejashwi's elder sister Rohini Acharya launched a scathing attack on the party leadership, calling for introspection and questioning the party's current state.
In a post on social media, Acharya alleged that the party was being influenced by "infiltrators and conspirators" sent by ideological opponents to weaken the party from within.
Acharya's remarks come against the backdrop of the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections held last year. Following the defeat, she had announced that she was stepping away from politics and had publicly criticised key aides of Tejashwi Yadav.
The tensions within the family have been simmering, with other members of the Yadav family, including elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, making indirect remarks blaming the party leadership for the electoral setback.
As Tejashwi Yadav takes on his new role, the party's internal dynamics and its ability to address the challenges ahead will be under close scrutiny. The RJD's national executive meeting also adopted a resolution congratulating Tejashwi Yadav on his appointment and urging him to strengthen the party organisation and promote the ideology of Lalu Prasad Yadav.