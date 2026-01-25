'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tejashwi's elevation comes as no surprise, given his growing influence in the party's organisational and political decision-making.

In a move that cements his position as the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the party's national working president. The decision, taken at the RJD's national executive meeting in Patna, is seen as a significant step towards consolidating his authority within the party.

"Dawn of a New Era! Shri Tejashwi Yadav Ji has been appointed as the National Executive President of Rashtriya Janata Dal," the party posted on its official X handle.

Tejashwi's elevation comes as no surprise, given his growing influence in the party's organisational and political decision-making. Last year, he was granted powers to decide on ticket distribution and resolve disputes related to the party's symbol and flag, cementing his position as the de facto leader of the party.

Family feud simmers

However, the appointment has been overshadowed by signs of internal unease within the Yadav family. Ahead of the national executive meeting, Tejashwi's elder sister Rohini Acharya launched a scathing attack on the party leadership, calling for introspection and questioning the party's current state.

In a post on social media, Acharya alleged that the party was being influenced by "infiltrators and conspirators" sent by ideological opponents to weaken the party from within.

Electoral setback and family tensions

Acharya's remarks come against the backdrop of the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections held last year. Following the defeat, she had announced that she was stepping away from politics and had publicly criticised key aides of Tejashwi Yadav.

The tensions within the family have been simmering, with other members of the Yadav family, including elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, making indirect remarks blaming the party leadership for the electoral setback.

What's next for the RJD?

As Tejashwi Yadav takes on his new role, the party's internal dynamics and its ability to address the challenges ahead will be under close scrutiny. The RJD's national executive meeting also adopted a resolution congratulating Tejashwi Yadav on his appointment and urging him to strengthen the party organisation and promote the ideology of Lalu Prasad Yadav.