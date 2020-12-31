'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi': PM Modi spells out mantra for new year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 shared his mantra for the New Year 2021: 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' (yes to medicine and yes to caution).

PM Modi made his comments about this mantra at an event organised for laying the foundation stone of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The prime minister shared his thoughts while urging all the citizens to remember all the frontline COVID-19 health workers on the last day of the year that has passed.

"Earlier, I said, 'dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi' (no carelessness until the medicine arrives). Now, I am saying 'dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' (yes to medicine and yes to caution). Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'," said the prime minister.

PM Modi said in his address via video conferencing, "India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare."

The prime minister also urged the citizens to be wary of rumours, when it comes to vaccinations for COVID-19.

"Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun," he said.

PM Modi, in his appeal, said, "I appeal to the people of the country that fight against COVID-19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking."

The prime minister said that the new year 2021 would be about health solutions when the year 2020 was about health challenges.

"Today there has been seriousness regarding health and wellness across the country. We are seeing this vigilance in cities as well as in remote villages," he said.

PM Modi further said, "We are working on the mission to improve medical education in India. After the formation of the National Medical Commission, the quality of health education will improve."

As for the medical infrastructure, he said, "The kind of medical infrastructure that has been developed in Gujarat in the last two decades is a big reason that Gujarat is better enabled to deal with Corona. AIIMS Rajkot will further strengthen Gujarat's health network."

The prime minister said that work was carried out on 10 AIIMS in the last year and they were functioning. He added that work was being done on Super Special Hospitals in the country as well.