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Dausa Bus Accident: At least 7 killed, 22 injured as bus rams truck, bursts into flames on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The bus was carrying about 37 passengers from Haridwar to Indore when it crashed and caught fire around 2:30 am.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

Dausa Bus Accident: At least 7 killed, 22 injured as bus rams truck, bursts into flames on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Dausa Bus Accident
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At least seven people died in a deadly bus accident and fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Wednesday.

According to PTI, five victims died after being charred in the blaze, while two others succumbed to serious head injuries from the impact.

What exactly happened?

The bus was carrying about 37 passengers from Haridwar to Indore when it crashed and caught fire around 2:30 am.

The crash happened near Dhanawda in the Kolwa police station area in the early hours of Wednesday after a passenger bus hit a truck ahead of it. The collision sparked a huge fire that consumed both vehicles and caused panic among passengers.

(This is a developing story)

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