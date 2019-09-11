Daughters-in-law break tradition, serve as pall-bearers to mom-in-law in Maharashtra's Beed

The four daughters-in-law, however, showed that their love for the deceased could not be restricted by any tradition

In a break from tradition, four women in Maharashtra's Beed recently shoulder the remains of their mother-in-law as it was being taken for the final rites.

In many traditions around the world pertaining to a person's final journey, the mortal remains are carried by men. The four daughters-in-law, however, showed that their love for the deceased could not be restricted by any tradition.

While the sons and son-in-law of the deceased had come forward to be pall-bearers, but their wives - Usha Radhakisan Naikwade, Manisha Jalinder Naikwade, Lata Navnath Naikwade and Meena Mahindra Naikwade - served as pall-bearers to the 83-year-old mother-in-law. While people present there were surprised, there was no protest. On the contrary, everyone reportedly appreciated the gesture of the four women who also participated in the final rites.

People who are close to the family later said that the deceased had shared a very close bond with each of her four daughters-in-law who too had enormous love and respect for her. It is because of this that the women could not stop themselves from coming forward and lifting the mortal remains of their mother-in-law.