Datta Jayanti 2019: Subh muhurat, significance- here's all you need to know

Datta Jayanti or Dattatreya Jayanthi is celebrated to mark the birth of Adi Guru Dattatreya. God Dattatreya (Datta) is the Trimurti Avatar– the united and single incarnation of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.

The day is celebrated every year on a full moon day of the Margashirsha month according to the Hindu calendar.

As per the legends, on this day Lord Dattatreya, son of Sati Anasuya, was born during the Pradosh period.

On Datta Jayanti, devotees take bath early in the morning in holy rivers and observe fast. Then, with flowers, incense, lamps, and camphor they worship Adi Guru Dattatreya. Sacred books like Avadhuta Gita and Jivanmukta Gita that contain the Lord Dattatreya’s discourse are read on this day.

The festival is celebrated in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat with much fanfare.

Subh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:59 AM on Dec 11, 2019

Purnima Tithi Ends - 10:42 AM on Dec 12, 2019

Dattatreya found twenty-four gurus in Nature and Society and they became an integral part of several scriptures.